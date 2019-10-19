Voting

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Monday.

On the ballot for Flower Mound residents is the reauthorization for the dedicated street maintenance sales tax.

The town uses the dedicated street maintenance sales tax to pay for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Flower Mound roadways.

If reauthorized the sales tax would remain unchanged at 8.25 percent.

Residents can also vote on 10 state propositions.

For early voting, Flower Mound residents can vote at several places, including the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road; the Denton County Southwest Courhouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive; or the REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way in Grapevine.

Early voting ends Nov. 1.

On Election Day, Denton County voters must vote at their precinct, but Tarrant County voters can vote at any designated voting location.

Go to flower-mound.com/1839/Voter-Information for more information.

 

