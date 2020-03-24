The Flower Mound Foundation, Summit Club and Women of Flower Mound announced that they have canceled this year’s Easter Sunrise Service on The Flower Mound.
“With the current restrictions on gatherings and the growing realization that the current situation will not improve quickly, the organizations decided to cancel the service,” a press release stated.
The Easter Sunrise Service has been a tradition in Flower Mound since 1974, with 2,000 or more meeting on the top of The Flower Mound at sunrise on Easter Sunday. The Easter service has been canceled in the past because of rain, but this is the first time for a pandemic.
As in previous years, the crosses will be raised on The Flower Mound soon, and individuals are invited to visit The Mound over the coming weeks for reflection at the crosses.
“While on The Mound, wander through the prairie and enjoy the spring wildflowers just beginning to appear with the warmer weather,” it stated. “However, please adhere to all current guidelines for social distancing and/or sheltering in place, should such an order be enacted.”
