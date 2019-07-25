Fairway Drive
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Fairway Drive (the Dam Road) is now open.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the micro seal and re-striping of Fairway Drive across the Grapevine Lake Dam are complete along with downstream embankment slope repairs.

The dam continues to function as intended providing flood risk management, water supply and recreation opportunities. 

Drivers often use Fairway to exit Flower Mound to the south as an alternative to FM 2499.

But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed Fairway last August to repair a shallow side of the Grapevine Lake dam. Other work included asphalt and guardrail repair near the slide, as well as road maintenance, including crack sealing.

