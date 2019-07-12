Flower Mound motorists should soon have one of its southern access points available in the coming weeks.
Kenneth Myers, Grapevine Lake manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Friday that Fairway Drive, which connects Flower Mound to Grapevine, is close to re-opening.
Drivers often use Fairway, or Dam Road, to exit Flower Mound to the south as an alternative to FM 2499.
But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed Fairway last August to repair a shallow side of the Grapevine Lake dam. Other work included asphalt and guardrail repair near the slide, as well as road maintenance, including crack sealing.
“We’re in our last stages of embankment repair,” Myers said. “Once it’s complete we’ll be at the point where it can be open.”
Myers said there is no time frame for the road to open, adding that the Corps is not prepared to say it will be by the end of July.
“Other factors could come into play that would delay it,” Myers said. “But it should be soon.”
