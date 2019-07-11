I-35W truck fire
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department

Fire crews responded to an 18-wheeler that caught fire Thursday near the intersection of Interstate 35W and FM 1171 in Flower Mound.

The Flower Mound Fire Department said there were no injuries.

Northbound lanes remained closed for several hours between Dale Earnhardt and FM 1171. All lanes were re-opened around 6:40 p.m.

In addition to the Flower Mound Fire Department, crews from Flower Mound Public Works, Argyle Fire DistrictRoanoke, Fire DepartmentJustin Fire Department.Denton County Emergency Services and the Denton Fire Department responded.

