The municipal election season will be ramping up soon.
The filing period begins Wednesday and runs through Feb. 14 for the May 2 city/town council and school board elections.
In Flower Mound, Places 2 and 5 are up for election on the Town Council. Place 2 is occupied by Mayor Pro Tem Sandeep Sharma, who said he’s considering another run. David Johnson, the chairman for the Planning and Zoning Commission, has already announced his plans to file.
Place 5 is held by Claudio Forest, who said he plans to file for re-election.
In Highland Village, Place 1 (the mayor’s seat), as well as places 2, 4 and 6 are up for election. Mayor Charlotte Wilcox, Barbara Fleming (Place 4) and Robert Fiester (Place 6) said they plan to run again. Jon Kixmiller (Place 2) could not be reached for comment.
In Double Oak, the two-year places held by Anita Nelson, Joe Dent and Billie Garrett are up for election, as is a one-year place occupied by Von Beougher. Nelson has already announced her intentions to run in 2020.
In Lewisville ISD, Place 6, which is held by Kristi Hassett, and Place 7 (Tracy Scott Miller) are up for re-election. Both said they plan to file for re-election.
March primaries
Early voting for the March 3 Republican and Democratic Primary Elections runs Feb. 18-28. The last day to register to vote is Feb. 3.
The primaries include county, state and federal elections of candidates within the same party. Those winners or those who did not draw a primary opponent will face a candidate from the opposite party in the November general election.
Below are the candidates for the Republican and Democratic Primaries:
Denton County
Sheriff
*Tracy Murphree (R)
Brian “Wilkie” Wilkinson (R)
Dugan Broomfield (R)
Constable, Precinct 4
*Tim Burch (R)
Danny Fletcher (R)
Constable, Precinct 3
Jeri Rodriguez (R)
Dan Rochelle (R)
County commissioner, Precinct 3
*Bobbie Mitchell (R)
Delia Parker-Mims (D)
County chairman
*Jayne Howell (R)
*Anjelita Cadena (D)
Ira Bershad (D)
State
Senate, District 12
*Jane Nelson (R)
Randy Daniels (D)
Shadi Zitoon (D)
House of Representatives, District 63
*Tan Parker (R)
Leslie Peeler (D)
Federal
US House of Representatives, District 26
*Michael Burgess (R)
Jason Mrochek (R)
Jack Wyman (R)
Neil Durrance (D)
Carol H. Iannuzzi (D)
Mat Pruneda (D)
*Incumbent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.