The last day for the filing period for local city/town council and school board elections is Feb. 12.
In Flower Mound, former Councilman Itamar Gelbman filed to run for mayor, as has resident Stephanie Bell as of Friday.
In Place 4, incumbent Jim Engel has filed for re-election.
In Lewisville ISD, Buddy Bonner and Paige Dixon have filed to run in Place 1. Incumbent Allison Lassahn and Sheila P. Taylor have filed for Place 2.
In Highland Village, incumbents Michael Lombardo (Place 3), Tom Heslep (Place 5) and Dan Jaworski (Place 7) have filed and have not drawn challengers.
In Double Oak, Councilman Von Beougher has filed to run for mayor, as this is Mike Donnelly’s last term as mayor.
Councilman Scott Whisenhunt and resident Casey Parsons have filed for two open council seats.
