FM house fire
Video still posted on FMFD's Facebook page

The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a house fire around 2:38 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Twin Oaks Court.

Fire officials said there were no injuries, and the fire was quickly extinguished. However the sole occupant was displaced, said Brandon Barth, emergency management specialist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments