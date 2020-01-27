The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a house fire around 2:38 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Twin Oaks Court.
Fire officials said there were no injuries, and the fire was quickly extinguished. However the sole occupant was displaced, said Brandon Barth, emergency management specialist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
