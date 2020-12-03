Flower Mound firefighters rescued a resident who was trapped during a house fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters received multiple calls of a house fire around 1:23 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ponder Way near Marcus High School.
Brandon Barth, emergency services manager for the Flower Mound Fire Department, said firefighters were notified en route to the call that one of the occupants was trapped in the house. That resident was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation. Barth said as of Thursday morning there was no update on the resident’s condition.
One adult and one child made it out of the house on their own.
The family had two dogs in the house, but one of them died in the fire, Barth said.
Barth said the house is a total loss because of the damage caused by the fire. Red Cross was called to help the displaced family.
The Lewisville Fire Department assisted Flower Mound in battling the two-alarm fire. Firefighters from Lewisville, Grapevine and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 helped fill in at Flower Mound fire departments as all of its stations went to the house fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.