Highland Village fire
Courtesy of the Highland Village Fire Department

Around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, the Highland Village, Flower Mound and Lewisville fire departments responded to a structure fire at a residential unit at The District of Highland Village, located at 120 Main St.

Upon arrival firefighters encountered smoke from the second floor balcony of a residential unit. The fire was quickly extinguished with only minor damage to the deck on the second floor balcony. There were no injuries and no residents were displaced due to the fire.

The Highland Village fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments