The town of Flower Mound is still interested in pursuing a cultural arts center, but only if it makes sense.
That answer will likely come in about five months.
Monday the Town Council approved a consulting agreement with Webb Management Services to conduct a feasibility study for a cultural arts center.
A cultural arts center was previously proposed as part of the 35-acre, $1.5 billion Lakeside Village mixed-use project, which will be built south of Lakeside Parkway and west of FM 2499. But when the council declined to go forward with a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) that developers said would help kick start the project, that essentially took the center off the table.
Andrea Roy, the town's director of economic development, said Monday the town received a request for proposal (RFP) from four firms for the study.
The first phase of the study will cost $28,500. Roy said it will examine the needs and the feasibility of a cultural arts center in Flower Mound.
“They're going to look at our market, our competing venues, interest in Flower Mound and what the facility might look like,” Roy said. “Is it more performing arts? Is it more of an arts class type of venue? They're also going to look at the standard demographics of those different types of groups that frequent these facilities and give us an idea if there are enough of those in our area, given the other facilities that may exist and what they offer, if we can support something like that.”
Roy said Webb Management is “extremely well seasoned.”
“They will say no if they feel like it's something we can't support,” Roy said.
Roy said the second phase, which would focus on a business management plan for the center, wouldn't happen unless it's determined there is a need for the center. The second phase would cost $26,375 for a total of $54,875.
Roy reminded the council there is a $5 million grant available from the state that can be used for the center.
Roy said the report should be complete by late February or early March.
