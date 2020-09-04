Denton County Public Health (DCPH) is reporting the first death due to West Nile Virus (WNV) in Denton County this year.
The death reported Friday was a resident of the city of Denton who was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.
“Today’s announcement of a community member passing due to West Nile Virus is a stark reminder to us all,” stated Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Chief Epidemiologist and Assistant Director. “Mosquitoes can be deadly. We urge community members to utilize the drain, dress, and defend recommendations to protect their families from illness and death.”
DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:
- Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito-breeding sites such as birdbaths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.
- Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.
- Defend yourself by using EPA-approved repellents. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at dentoncounty.com/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.