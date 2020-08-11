The town of Flower Mound is accepting nominations for athletes to be included on the Gerault Park playground mural, located at 1200 Gerault Road.
From the nominations, the town will choose 20 players to be painted as child caricatures within the mural. The goal is to present a diverse group of athlete success stories to inspire our young athletes.
Please nominate individuals who played baseball or softball in Flower Mound and went on to play the sport in some capacity beyond high school. This includes college baseball or softball, professional ball, Special Olympics, Paralympics, coaches, and adult-league super stars.
To nominate a player, please fill out the form and email your response to Krissi.oden@flower-mound.com. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 11.
As part of Phase I, artists Sherry Trusty and Brent McMahan painted a solid background and block lettering across the playground’s walls and columns. In October (when the weather is cooler), the artists will return to paint the caricatures on the columns. For additional information, visit flower-mound.com/arts.
