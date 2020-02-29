The town of Flower Mound issued the following release regarding the coronavirus:
To keep the community informed, Flower Mound’s Emergency Management Office has been in close communication with the Denton County Public Health Department, along with state and regional partners regarding the coronavirus. At this time, no Flower Mound resident has been diagnosed with the virus or is being monitored.
So far, there have been 59 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., 45 of those were from repatriation flights. There is currently no vaccine to prevent the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions and avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions one takes in order to avoid the flu. The Texas Department of State Health Services always recommends these valuable everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow the CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask:
- The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
For more information, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Coronavirus webpage at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/.
