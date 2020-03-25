In response to Denton and Tarrant Counties’ revised disaster declarations and executive orders for residents to stay at home, Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon signed a third amended disaster declaration Tuesday so the town would be in agreement with current county mandates.
The third amended disaster declaration will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and will last through April 20 to continue keeping the community’s health and safety top priority during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent overwhelming area hospitals and healthcare workers.
As earlier released, if the town feels it is in the best interest of citizens to discontinue the measures, it could be discontinued earlier than April 20 by Dixon. Conversely, the disaster declaration could be extended beyond April 20 via Council approval, depending upon the situation of the virus.
The amended declaration formally mandates the following:
・ All individuals currently living within the Town of Flower Mound are ordered to stay at home or their current place of residence. For the purposes of this order, residences include hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably as possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence. All persons may leave their residences only for essential activities, travel to businesses outside of the town of Flower Mound, provide or perform essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses, as defined below.
・ All businesses operating within the town of Flower Mound, except essential businesses as defined below, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the town of Flower Mound. To the greatest extent possible, all Essential Businesses shall comply with the social distancing guideline set forth by the CDC, including maintaining six-foot social distancing for both employees and the general public.
・ All public or private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited except the gathering of members of a household or living unit (an apartment or house for use by one family).
・ Allows restaurants, micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries to provide take-out, delivery, or drive-thru services in accordance with county and state restrictions.
・ Temporarily closures of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, arcades, gyms, commercial amusement establishments, bingo halls, theaters, movie theaters, gymnastic studios, martial arts studios, gyms, private clubs, hair and nail salons and barber shops, estheticians and related personal care businesses, spas, massage parlors, tattoo and piercing parlors, tanning salons, residential meeting spaces, event centers, hotel meeting spaces and ballrooms, outdoor plazas and markets, malls and retail stores that do not sell essential household goods in accordance with county and state restrictions.
・ Allows grocery stores, stores selling household goods, convenience and package stores, pharmacies and drug stores, day care facilities, medical facilities, nonprofit service providers, homeless and emergency shelters, office buildings, essential government buildings, airports and transit facilities, transportation systems, resident buildings and hotels, and manufacturing and distribution facilities to remain open.
・ All elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited anywhere in the town of Flower Mound. Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dental offices, and other medical facilities are directed to identify procedures that are deemed “elective” by assessing which procedures can be postponed or canceled based on patient risk considering the emergency need for the redirection of resources to COVID-19 response.
・ Orders members of a household of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home. Members of the household cannot go to work, school, or any other community function until cleared by a medical professional.
・ Nursing homes, retirement, and long-term care facilities are instructed by this order to prohibit non-essential visitors from accessing their facilities unless to provide critical assistance or for end-of-life visitation.
・ Public and private schools and institutions of higher education are instructed by this order to review and update their Emergency Management Plans at least 72 hours before students return to a classroom setting.
・ Prohibits in-person worship services, provided that staff can work on site to produce audio/video services for transmission to the public.
・ Temporarily suspends the Town from issuing solicitor permits and revokes current solicitor permits.
Residents may leave their home for “essential activities” including:
・ To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or that of their family or household members (including pets and livestock). Examples include obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies need to work from home.
・ To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves, their family, or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others. Examples include purchasing food, pet supplies, any other household consumer products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.
・ To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing requirements of six feet, except as family units (walking, biking, hiking, running, etc.). Use of public playground equipment is prohibited.
・ To perform work providing essential products and services at an Essential Business (flower-mound.com/essentialbusinesses) or to carry out activities permitted explicitly in this Order.
・ To care for a family member or pet in another household.
A list of “essential businesses” as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce Memorandum is listed in the third amended declaration at https://bit.ly/33J2JnR and on the town’s website at flower-mound.com/essentialbusinesses.
Town officials strongly urge residents to continue social distancing and the practice of good hygiene such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when you’re sick, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing to reduce the spread of germs, washing your hands thoroughly and often and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
For complete information regarding how the coronavirus is affecting town operations, visit flower-mound.com/covid19. To view the Town of Flower Mound’s disaster declaration, visit https://bit.ly/33J2JnR.
