Flower Mound library renovated
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Public Library

Flower Mound Town Hall, Municipal Court, library, senior center and animal adoption center will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day. The library – which is normally open on Sundays – will also be closed on Sunday.

The Community Activity Center will be open with its regular Sunday hours of 1-6 p.m. on and will host its Independence Day Splashtacular from 1-5 p.m. that day. The facility will be open with modified hours on Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trash, recycling, and bulk material collections will not be affected or delayed. Monday’s customers will be serviced on Monday.

As always, police, fire and emergency services will remain in operation at all times.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments