In observance of Christmas, all Flower Mound offices, including Town Hall, municipal court, the senior center, Community Activity Center, library and animal adoption center, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
There will be no collection of trash/recycling/bulk materials on Christmas Day. Wednesday’s customers will be serviced on Thursday and so on until all collections are completed on Saturday.
In observance of the New Year holiday, all town offices will be closed on Jan. 1. The Flower Mound Public Library and Community Activity Center will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and be closed on Jan. 1. There will be no collection of trash/recycling/bulk materials on New Year’s Day, as Wednesday’s customers will be serviced on Jan. 2 and so on, until all collections are completed on Jan. 4.
Police, fire and emergency medical services will remain in operation at all times.
