Beginning Thursday, to allow for work associated with the Morriss Road Water Lines (FM 1171 to Eaton) Phase 2 project, a traffic switch will occur along Morriss Road.
The two regular northbound lanes of Morriss Road will be closed between Eaton Street and Timber Creek Trail. Morriss Road northbound traffic will be diverted to the west side of the median, where the two normal southbound lanes will function as two-way traffic.
Westbound Eaton Street will also be closed. Detours will be set up on adjacent streets as required due to closures.
The contractor anticipates the work to be completed on Sept. 17.
