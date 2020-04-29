Flower Mound has announced the dates it will open up various town facilities.
This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plan Monday to begin reopening Texas.
The first phase, which begins Friday, allows certain businesses to open. This includes all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls, but occupancy is limited to no more than 25 percent, according to the order.
Local municipalities are following the lead by reopening facilities and amenities they had closed in March.
“We took Gov. Abbott’s executive orders and used them as guides,” said Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos. “We also looked at what would be best for our community. What can we do to still adhere to the responsibility of social distancing?”
Twin Coves Park, the splash pad at Heritage Park, and playgrounds, restrooms and pavilions are the first set of facilities to open, and the target date is May 18.
The Community Activity Center (gym, workout area and reduced programs) will open June 1. The temporary hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The CAC indoor pool opens June 1 followed by the outdoor pool July 4. Normal hours at the CAC resume July 4.
The senior center reopens June 15. Stathatos said the senior center is one of the last facilities to open because seniors are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Summer camp begins July 6.
For the Flower Mound Public Library, curbside checkout begins May 18, and the inside of the library reopens June 1.
“Our library is under construction, and the area inside is so condensed right now,” Stathatos said.
Town Hall, animal services, the municipal court, the police department lobby and other lobbies reopen May 18.
Stathatos said even though Town Hall has been open to employees, it will take some time to make it ready for customers. He said the town staff will be putting tape on the floor to encourage 6-foot distancing and will install sneeze guards in places where permits are picked up.
“We needed to figure out when we could realistically say we can open up to the public,” Stathatos said.
The town said all of the dates are subject to state mandates that may change.
