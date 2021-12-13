A portion of Buckeye Drive will be closed until late December to allow for work on the Morris Road Water Lines project.
Starting Dec. 8, both directions of Buckeye Drive from Sweetgum Court to Morris Road were closed to allow for work on Phase II of the Morris Road Water Lines project, which spans from FM 1171 to Eaton Street.
The town of Flower Mound said detours will be set up on adjacent streets as required by the closure.
The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 22, the town stated.
The Morris Road Water Lines Phase II project includes installation of about 4,300 feet of 24-inch to 3-inch water line on Morris Road. The new line will replace the current 20-inch water line in the road and provide transmission from Stonehill Pump Station, according to the town website.
The project cost is $2,750,000, according to the town website.
“A professional services design agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., in the amount of $202,500, was approved February 17, 2020,” the town website states.
A construction contract was awarded Jan. 4.
The town has also outlined plans for phase III of the Morris Water Lines project, which will extend from Eaton Street to Waketon Road. The project will involve putting in about 4,400 feet of 30-inch water line along Morris Road to replace a current 20-inch water line. The project will also include about 600 linear feet of a 48-inch tunnel due to the Timber Creek crossing, the town website states.
Design is ongoing for phase III, which is slated to cost $2,850,000.
