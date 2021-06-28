The Flower Mound Area Democrats (FMAD) staged the first Pride Celebration in Flower Mound at Parker Square on Saturday.
The celebration included a yoga session, speeches, rock painting, makeup demos, a chalk walk, and live music by Sara Pray.
It is estimated that a minimum of 50 attended. Adults, children and dogs enjoyed the event designed to support the LGTBQ+ community. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France appeared, added his name to the chalk walk and invited others to come on Facebook.
A well-attended yoga session was led by Debbie Simon from 8:30-9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. FMAD Chair Dru Murray welcomed attendees saying the LGTBQ+ community includes those who “our respected co-workers and leaders, beloved family members, cherished friends, and friendly neighbors. They are Americans who should not have to fight for their rights.”
Angel Simone, a transgender woman, told her audience about all the changes she has undergone in her fight to “be who I am.” Then, a transgender youth and the parents of transgender and gay children testified about their journeys. One transgender youth noted that he had been subjected to bullying at school but felt welcome support at the Pride Celebration.
Besides FMAD, Creekside Christian Church, Congregation Kol Ami, Denton Together, and Powered by People also had tables with representatives.
Organizers thanked Events Chairwoman Sandra Weinstein and committee members Sara Pray and Brittni Kelly, FMAD secretary, who worked diligently with
Weinstein to plan and execute this event.
They also thanked Vice Chair Stephanie Turner; Debbie Simon, vice chairwoman of communications; Vice Chair Recruitment Antonella Longo, Sergeant-of Arms Beth Tuttass and Treasurer Emily Allgier for their great efforts.
The Flower Mound Area Democrats disseminate Democratic ideals and values in and around Flower Mound through grassroots organization, education and activism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.