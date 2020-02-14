The Flower Mound Area Democrats will host a Candidate ‘Open Mic Night’ from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex Restaurant in Flower Mound’s Parker Square.
Club Chairman Bryan Webb said, “With primary early voting beginning next week, we are excited to hear from our Democratic candidates.”
The following candidates have been invited:
Delia Parker-Mims, Denton County Commissioner 3; Angie Cadena, Denton County Democratic party chairperson; Ira Bershad, Denton County Democratic party chairperson; Diana Weitzel, Denton County District Judge, 431st Judicial District; Lesley Peeler, Texas House District 63; Angela Brewer, Texas House District 64; Michelle Beckley, Texas House District 65; Paige Dixon, Texas House District 65; Shadi Zitoon, Texas Senate District 12; Greg Alvord, Texas State Board of Education, District 14; Carol Iannuzzi, U.S. House District 26; and Mat Pruneda, U.S. House District 26.
“The best way to learn about a candidate’s positions is directly from the candidate. The Flower Mound Area Democrats look forward to candidates telling us why we should vote for them in the primary,” Webb said.
The Flower Mound Area Democrats want to inform Democratic ideals and values in and around Flower Mound through grassroots organization, education and activism.
