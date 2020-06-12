The Flower Mound Area Democrats (FMAD) will host “Courageous Conversations” at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
“The Flower Mound Area Democrats is horrified and outraged by the senseless murder of George Floyd on May 25. FMAD supports the peaceful protests that have occurred in Denton County, North Texas, and from coast to coast, as well as across the globe,” FMAD stated in a press release. “Flower Mound Area Democrats stand with Black Lives Matter, recognizing that systemic racism is real, that it continues today and that it must be confronted wherever it raises its ugly head.”
FMAD leaders said, “Americans have a longstanding, cherished tradition of protesting to right wrongs and police brutality against black citizens is a wrong that unfortunately has been part of our culture for far too long.”
The Flower Mound Democrats will perpetuate the momentum the protests generated by hosting a virtual meeting featuring a discussion about race relations with a panel of citizens from varying backgrounds. Entitled “Courageous Conversations,” the discussion will be moderated by lawyer and former congressional candidate Will Fisher and panelists will be Willie Hudspeth, president of the Denton County NAACP, Rabbi Geoffrey W. Dennis of Congregation Kol Ami and Delia Parker-Mims, Lewisville attorney and candidate for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 3.
Interested individuals may sign up for the meeting by visiting the Flower Mound Area
Democrats’ Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/flowermounddemocrats/.
Instructions on how to attend the meeting will be posted.
“Flower Mound Area Democrats welcome all to this struggle who are willing to work towards a common goal of a more perfect union,” FMAD stated. “Visit Flower Mound Area Democrats on Facebook to stay informed of the group’s upcoming events and meetings.”
The Flower Mound Area Democrats want to disseminate Democratic ideals and values in and around Flower Mound through grassroots organization, education and activism.
