A local business owner is doing what he can to help families in need this holiday season.
A.J. Robbins of Robbins Dry Cleaning in Flower Mound has created a donation drive to provide food, toys, clothes and anything else families in the Flower Mound area may need during these challenging times.
Robbins said the effort has been so successful that the cleaners doesn’t even look like a cleaners right now.
“The front looks like a Kroger right now,” Robbins said. “And the bins that we usually put laundry in we’ve been putting toys in.”
Robbins said he posted on social media his idea to collect food, toys and clothes for community members who are struggling. He said the response has been overwhelming, with local elected officials, realtors, business owners and other residents stopping by to make donations.
“A lot of customers are giving gift cards and clothes,” he said.
Robbins said in addition to the items that have been donated he personally has purchased a lot of food and toys to be distributed.
“People are out there saying, ‘I’m having a hard time, can you help me?’” Robbins said. “I say, ‘By all means, come on in.”
Robbins said the food is packaged together to provide dinners, and the toys are given out to children for Christmas presents.
The collection drive began Tuesday and ends Thursday. Robbins said he expects to be able to serve approximately 70 families.
In addition, he said Councilman Sandeep Sharma has participated and indicated he wants to help make this an annual event.
Robbins Dry Cleaning is located at 2001 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.