Flower Mound CAC

The Community Activity Center 

 File photo

The town of Flower Mound has postpone the full reopening date of the Community Activity Center from the previously-announced date of July 4 due to rising COVID-19 concerns by public health officials.

At this time, the CAC and its indoor pool will remain open to members only during modified hours until further notice. Summer day camps have been canceled and refunds will be automatically processed. Parks and Recreation staff will be reaching out to all those affected via the contact information provided on registration forms, starting with those registered for the soonest-scheduled camp session.

As soon as a new reopening date has been determined for the facility to return to normal hours and use, it will be announced, the town stated in a release.

For more information, visit flower-mound.com/cacreopen.

