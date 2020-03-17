Easter Egg Scramble in Flower Mound

Flower Mound Parks and Recreation has canceled the upcoming Easter Egg Scramble scheduled for April 4, due to coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns. It also canceled its Underwater Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11.

