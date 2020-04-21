Due to the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect large festivals and the estimated financial impact it will have on the town of Flower Mound, town officials have decided to cancel the 2020 Independence Fest celebration.
“We’re disappointed we will not be able to host Independence Fest this year,” said Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos. “Every year, I look forward to seeing the community come together to celebrate July Fourth. However, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation in Texas at the moment and how long it will affect large events, we need to make the call now in order to recuperate as much of our costs associated with hosting it as possible.”
By canceling the event in April, the town is able to save more than $220,000, not including staff overtime. The town is estimated to lose roughly $2.8 million in revenue due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been forced to take measures to balance the anticipated financial loss.
“We do have some good news, the town was able to re-book this year’s headliner, the Josh Abbott Band for 2021 without penalty and all of our Independence Fest suppliers, vendors and musical acts have been very understanding and flexible,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Jennings. “We look forward to holding the biggest and best Independence Fest Flower Mound has ever seen in 2021.”
