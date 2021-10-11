This year, 26 Flower Mound neighborhoods gathered on Tuesday to allow residents to connect with police officers, elected officials and each other.
The gatherings came as part of the town’s 2021 iteration of National Night Out, a locally celebrated iteration of the national campaign to connect residents with police officers and each other for safer neighborhoods.
For Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department, the turnout was excellent considering there were no in-person gatherings last year.
“Some blocks and some neighborhoods had larger turnouts than others, but all in all, compared to us not having anything in person in 2020, they were definitely coming back around, and you could tell neighborhoods were wanting to get engaged again, which was nice to see and be part of,” he said.
Eleven parties participated in a contest judged by teams comprising officers and elected officials. Jennings said the event gave residents an opportunity to get to know each other as well as their representatives and first responders. As of Friday evening, the contest results had not yet been announced.
“It allows the members of these communities to know that we are front and center within their community, that we’re there for them, to support them,” he said. “Our priority and our goal, obviously whether we’re on the police or fire side, is public safety.”
