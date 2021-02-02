Flower Mound Fire Station 7

Fire officials conduct a ceremonial "push-in" to welcome Fire Station 7. 

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound celebrated the opening of Fire Station 7 Tuesday.

The 9,300-square-foot station, located at 2777 Skillern Road, will serve the central part of Flower Mound along Grapevine Lake. Fire Chief Eric Greaser has said previously the station is needed to improve response times in that part of town that at times as reached eight to 10 minutes.

In addition to fire and EMS responsibilities, the station has water rescue capabilities, which includes swift water and flood water rescue.

