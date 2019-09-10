Flower Mound police said the boy who was struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon did not receive serious injuries and has been released from the hospital.
Capt. Shane Jennings of FMPD said police responded to a call of a major accident around 4:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Flower Mound Road and Arbor Creek Lane.
Upon arrival first responders discovered a 12-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle.
Jennings said the boy rode his bike off the sidewalk and into the street when the collision happened. He said the boy was not wearing a helmet, and paramedics transported him to Children's Medical Center in Dallas out of concern he may have experienced head trauma.
Jennings said while it appears the boy did not suffer head injuries, he did have injuries to his lower extremities. He said the boy was released Monday night.
Jennings said there are no charges expected against the driver.
“The individual was really upset with the whole incident,” Jennings said. “They felt horrible. But we're pleased that the injuries weren't more severe.”
