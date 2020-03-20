Out of an abundance of caution during this coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, Flower Mound officials have decided to close town facilities and public restrooms to the public, effective Friday.
The closure will be in effect through April 20 in accordance with the town’s extended disaster declaration, which was approved by Town Council on Thursday.
In addition to the existing closure of the Public Library, Community Activity Center, and Senior Center, the decision will also include Town Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Adoption Center, Police Department Lobby, all fire station lobbies, and the lobby of the Operations and Maintenance Building. Town employees were notified via email about the upcoming closure.
The majority of town employees will still be working at the facilities during the closure.
To learn how to conduct business with the Town of Flower Mound online, visit the town’s COVID-19 informational webpage at flower-mound.com/covid19 and click on the “Facility Closures and Conducting Town Business Online” link.
