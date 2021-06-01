Due to extensive rainfall, the Twin Coves Park Boat Ramp is closed until further notice.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for residents to be patient while the lake recedes to a level that allows safe access,” the town stated in a release.
Park staff will monitor conditions and will provide updates when the ramp has reopened.
