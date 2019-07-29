FMCO Orchestra
File photo

Auditions for all three of the Flower Mound Community Orchestras will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the choir room at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road, Flower Mound. 

To schedule an audition, visit the web site fmco.org and click on the link for an on-line signup sheet. If all slots are taken, watch the web site for more to open, or contact Music Director Esteban Rojas by email at director@fmco.org. For more information on auditions, browse fmco.org.

The three orchestras that make up F.M.C.O. are open to musicians of all ages and proficiency. There is a place for everyone who wants to enjoy being a part of a cultural offering of quality to the community. Family participation is welcome and encouraged.

