At 7 p.m. March 10, Music Director Esteban Rojas and the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra will present “Classical Gems,” with special guest soloist, Eduardo Rojas, pianist with an international reputation.
He will play “Mozart Piano Concerto #21.” Mark Scott, director of the Philharmonic orchestra, will conduct the symphony orchestra in Gordon Jacob’s “Old Wine in New Bottles.”
Performances are held at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road in Flower Mound. Admission is free and donations are gratefully accepted. The Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra is made up of community volunteer musicians who give of their time for the love of music and to give our community the experience of culture and beauty.
The Flower Mound Preparatory and Philharmonic Orchestras, conducted by Esteban Rojas and Scott, will perform their Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. March 3, also at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church.
FMCO welcomes new members of all ages and abilities to audition for 1 of our 3 level-based orchestras. To contact our two directors and get more details and information about concerts and the organization, visit fmco.org.
