The Flower Mound Community Orchestras (Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra and the Preparatory Orchestra) are suspending operations until the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Flower Mound Community Orchestras are a vibrant and growing cultural asset to our community,” the organization said in a release. “The orchestras intend to begin again as soon as conditions permit.”
The Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra was founded in June of 1994 to provide area residents a vehicle for the performance and enjoyment of classical music.
“FMCO appreciates the support our patrons have given us through the years and hopes we can provide beautiful music to you soon,” the release stated.
