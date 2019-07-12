Flower Mound may soon provide less expensive options for residents whose property includes a failing masonry wall that is not part of an HOA.
During the recent strategic planning session, Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton discussed with the Town Council the idea of allowing board-on-board fencing in non-HOA areas where masonry walls have been used as an entryway piece.
Dalton said when some of the older homes were built in the 1980s there were few subdivision standards, and structures like perimeter fencing and masonry walls were negotiated through the Planning and Zoning Commission or the Town Council.
Dalton said some of those neighborhoods are starting to deal with issues such as crumbling walls. He said since there was no HOA or maintenance easement at the time the walls were approved, it’s up to the homeowner to take care of the failing structure.
“So the cost burden falls on that particular property owner, and as you can imagine when you’re trying to rebuild a large-scale masonry entry feature it becomes quite expensive,” Dalton said.
Dalton said the town has received several requests for help from older neighborhoods facing this situation, and he said more are expected.
Dalton said there are no definitions on the books about what the standards for these fences are.
Dalton said the board-on-board fencing is already part of the town’s ordinance for fencing along major arterials, such as Morriss Road.
Mayor Steve Dixon said he supports the board-on-board option, saying a resident can still pay for the masonry wall if he or she wants to.
“The people who move in there, whether it was last year or two decades ago, they have this fault and this $10,000 fix that’s on their head,” Dixon said. “It’s their property, and they’d prefer to put the least expensive thing up in comparison to a masonry wall.”
The town is also considering allowing tubular steel fencing as an option for homes adjacent to a park.
Dalton said there are several situations where old neighborhoods and parks were built before park standards were put in place. Those include ornamental steel fencing on a residential lot adjacent to a park.
The town is also moving forward with an option for a maximum fence height to exceed 8 feet in unusual circumstances if adjacent to a park.
The council will have to approve an ordinance to implement the changes.
