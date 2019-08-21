While the official language for Flower Mound’s proposed tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year calls for it to be $0.439 per $100, it’s anyone’s guess what it will end up being.
The same can be said for the proposed budget.
That’s led to some spirited debates at the last two Town Council meetings.
At last week’s budget work session, Councilman Jim Pierson said he wanted the staff to explore a budget that was the same as last year’s. Officials said doing so would mean a reduction of $6 million in spending.
Further, Pierson said he wanted the tax rate to be a quarter of a penny lower than the proposed rate.
Pierson, who has also urged the town to reduce its debt spending, maintained his position Monday that the town can operate without spending more.
“Last year you did a great job,” Pierson said to the town staff. “Why can’t we do that again?”
Monday, Deputy Town Manager Debra Wallace presented a revised budget that showed $622,773 less in spending and a tax rate of $0.434, half a cent off the original proposed rate.
Of that decrease, the fire department would stand to lose $129,353 in funding from the proposed budget. Suggested items to be eliminated were a flood and swift water boat package, a fire prevention Ford F-150, an instructor for the officer academy and executive staff training.
Public works would lose the most at $285,000. Parks and recreation ($170,120), police ($28,300) and the library ($10,000) were other areas where cuts were suggested.
Wallace said some of the items suggested for removal were ranked low on the department’s priority list.
After Wallace presented those options, Pierson, as well as Councilmen Sandeep Sharma and Jim Engel, questioned the need for other items in the budget as well.
Wallace and other department heads explained the need for some of the items in question, though they said there are opportunities for further research. For example, Sharma suggested a cost-sharing effort with the city of Lewisville for a stop light at Garden Ridge Boulevard and Forest Vista Drive since the intersection is on the Flower Mound-Lewisville border.
Some residents said while there were areas discovered where spending can be reduced they urged caution for cutting essential needs and personnel.
“During (the work) session, members of council were talking about cutting town services, reducing overtime and town employee benefits," said former Councilman Kevin Bryant. "Considering the small amount that would actually save the residents, it would have a dramatic negative impact to our individual employees, and our quality of life."
Others cautioned against setting the tax rate too low.
“There are a lot of unknowns coming forward,” said resident Brit Stock. “The police and fire (departments) have openings that need to be filled. Fire Station 7 needs to be staffed. There’s still an unknown cost to the crossing guard boondoggle. And next year will be the initial year of tax law changes.”
Stock added that the cost savings to the owner of a median priced home would be just $18 with a tax rate of $0.434.
Those who supported the council’s efforts said a tax decrease is needed in light of increased property values. Resident Adam Schiestel said the tax burden for the owner of a median valued home in Flower Mound, factoring in increased home values, has increased by 42 percent in six years.
“The tax rate should move inversely with home value,” Schiestel said. “When values go up, rates go down. When values go down rates go up, but the cost to the homeowner is stable and predictable.”
Schiestel and others said residents aren’t seeing a lower tax bill despite a growing commercial base.
Mayor Steve Dixon said when the town’s property value was decreasing in 2009-2012 the council voted for a tax rate that was lower than the effective rate, which is the rate needed to raise the same money from the year before.
