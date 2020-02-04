The Flower Mound Town Council believed the proposed set of guidelines to address short-term rental in the town would do more harm than good.
Monday the council unanimously denied an amendment to the town's land use regulations that would have created a definition for short-term rental as well as regulations for it.
This comes after the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval in January.
Among the proposed regulations was a requirement for a resident wishing to use their home as a short-term rental to obtain a specific use permit (SUP).
The SUP would have been available for single-family detached homes in agricultural, single-family, Central Business District, mixed-use and interim holding zoning areas. The SUP would have given the council discretion over whether the proposed location was appropriate.
The SUP would have been automatically renewed annually, and if there were complaints by neighbors the SUP would have been reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the council.
Another requirement was that the house must be the primary residence of the person renting it out.
The town staff said there are approximately 30 to 40 homes in the town being used for short-term rentals. Town Attorney Bryn Meredith said approximately 50 percent of short-term rentals are not the lessor's primary residence, thus effectively banning the practice for half of them.
Council members had several concerns about the possible legal impact of enacting something that would ban some residents from participating.
“This will end up in the courts,” said Councilman Jim Pierson. “I'm wondering how wise it is for us to further that by legislating something that's really a small percentage.”
Council members had concerns with other pieces of the proposal as well. Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest said he disagreed with a requirement the rental house should be the owner's primary residence.
“Someone who owns two or three of them and wants to rent them out, they should be able to do that,” Forest said. “I don't think that should make a difference if the owner is in there.”
Forest said he wouldn't want to stay at a rental home that's someone else's primary residence because of all the personal items that would be left behind.
Other proposed pieces to the guidelines included a maximum of two adults per bedroom, plus two additional people for a maximum of 12 people per house.
The parking would be limited to the number of vehicles that can fit in the garage and the driveway. Resident and former councilman Bryan Webb questioned that, saying all other residents are allowed to park on the street.
“If on-street parking is legal, then it's legal,” Webb said.
The guests would have to obey town ordinances, such as those relating to noise, trash, etc. Webb said there are already town ordinances to address that.
Life safety requirements, per the building code, would have to be adhered to, including smoke detectors, fire exits, etc. There would have to be a designated local contact for the house who's available 24/7 and can be on site within an hour.
The property owner would have to pay hotel occupancy taxes and have insurance.
There was also a proposal to have a minimum rental duration of 48 hours as a way to discourage renters who are using the house for a party.
While council members opposed the short-term rental guidelines as presented, they did favor future discussion of a permitting process for short-term rental. That way, they said, the town staff could keep track of the properties to identify exactly how many short-term rental properties there are.
“And it still gives us the opportunity to put in some of these requirements,” Forest said, adding that the town could require some safety measures such as fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.
“That's an opportunity that we're missing now,” Forest said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.