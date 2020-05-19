The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday declined to extend its disaster declaration, which was set to expire that night.
The original declaration, among other things, prohibited public gatherings of 250 people or more, and it closed the public library, Community Activity Center and senior center.
Mayor Steve Dixon and council members said it wasn’t necessary to extend the declaration since for the most part it didn’t include any orders that weren’t put in place by Gov. Greg Abbott and Denton County Judge Andy Eads. Those orders would trump municipal orders anyway.
Further, Dixon said there has been confusion with the declaration as some people have said it has restricted local businesses from operating.
“There are some residents who believe we have tightened it up,” Dixon said. “We haven’t tightened it up.”
Meanwhile, Abbott has issued multiple orders to begin reopening the state.
Councilman Jim Pierson said an extension of Flower Mound’s declaration is not needed.
“I refuse to think that our citizens aren’t intelligent enough to avoid putting themselves in hazardous conditions,” Pierson said. “It makes no sense to me. I’m just done with the whole thing.”
The only mandate that was in the town’s original declaration was a suspension of new solicitor permits and a revocation of current solicitor permits.
Council members said they would have supported the declaration extension if receiving reimbursements from FEMA required it. But town attorney Bryn Meredith said only approving the original declaration was required for reimbursement, not extending it.
Dixon said if it is determined later that FEMA won’t reimburse the town for expenses without an extension, he will sign it.
Road projects
Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said the next phase of the Morriss Road improvement project, which includes panel replacements and sidewalks from FM 3040 to Firewheel Drive, is expected to be complete during the summer.
He said plans for the next section of the U.S. 377 project, which runs from south of FM 1171 to Country Club Road, is approximately 60 percent complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.