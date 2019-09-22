The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday denied a specific use permit (SUP) request for a RaceTrac convenience store and gas station at the southeast intersection of FM 2499 and Spinks Road.
The proposal was to construct a 5,411-square-foot station with eight gas pumps on 1.7 acres.
However, the majority of the council concerns over how the fuel trucks would get in and out of the property. Some said trying to access the site from FM 2499 would impede traffic.
“I’m concerned about trying to compress the lot into a small acreage,” said Councilman Jim Engel.
Others said they received a lot of emails in opposition to the project, some residents stating they are concerned the station is too close to Shadow Ridge Middle School.
Mayor Pro Tem Sandeep Sharma said having the station at this location would hurt town revenue.
“I’m 99.9 percent sure it’s not bringing new sales tax to the town,” Sharma said. “Its location is such that it’s going to take away from the other similar businesses on FM 2499. People who like RaceTrac will want to go to RaceTrac, so they would either go to the one in Grapevine or this one. So along with the need to bring in new businesses we have the duty to make sure our existing businesses sustain and do well.”
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest was in support of the project, saying RaceTrac officials have created traffic flow plans for more than 500 stores.
“There is nothing on this site that should preclude them from being there as far as access, as far as the size of the building, as far as parking,” Forest said.
Church parking lot
The council approved a site plan for parking lot expansion at Valley Creek Church, located at the southeast intersection of Dixon Lane and FM 2499.
The plan calls for the addition of 240 parking spaces, which is in addition to the previously approved plan to construct 73 new spaces. That will bring the new total to 1,067 spaces for a church that averages 4,342 people for both of its Sunday services.
