Due to social distancing guidelines, Flower Mound’s upcoming Town Council meeting on Monday will be held online.
Despite the temporary change, there are several ways residents can watch and participate in the meeting.
Viewing options:
- On FMTV, which is broadcast on Grande Cable Channel 12, Time Warner Cable Channel 16, and Frontier Channel 42.
- Online at flower-mound.com/fmtv. All meetings will be recorded and available for viewing the following day at flower-mound.com/fmtv, under the “Town Council Archive” tab.
- On Facebook Live via the town of Flower Mound Facebook page.
To learn how to participate in the public comment and/or public hearing portions of the meeting, and for more information, visit flower-mound.com/onlinemeeting.
