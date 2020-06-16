The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday approved a professional services contract with Mesa Design Associates in the amount of $194,370 for the design of Peters Colony Memorial Park.
The 3.3-acre park is set to be located at the southeast intersection of Peters Colony Road and Old Settlers Road, just west of the Flower Mound Public Library.
Town leaders have expressed an interest in making the park a passive park, a place for reflection of loved ones, first responders and military heroes. It could include amenities such as a remembrance wall, a celebration lawn, a water feature, a trail, tree preserve, pavilion and a nature-themed children’s play area.
The council had previously tabled the item over uncertainty of how much less sales tax the town would receive because of the shutdown related to COVID-19.
Debra Wallace, deputy town manager and CFO, said the hit in sales tax for April receipts, which the town received in June, was less than the conservative 17 percent she projected last month. Wallace said she’s comfortable next month’s numbers will be better than projected as well.
“Again I’m factoring in a higher number at 15 percent for the May receipts we get in July,” Wallace said.
The funding for the design will come primarily from the 4B dedicated sales tax, with some of it coming from the park development fund.
“I had originally issued a little concern about spending $200,000 for a park we hadn’t started yet,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest said. “But if the numbers aren’t terrible for April they wouldn’t be as bad in May.”
Councilman Jim Engel said it was prudent to hold off on the vote last month.
“Especially because after we spend the $200,000 we have another $1.3 million or so to actually build the park,” Engel said.
Councilman Jim Pierson said he’s ready to get the town moving again after the two-and-half-month shutdown.
“This will be one of the nicer parks we’re creating here,” Pierson said.
It’s projected to take nine months to design the park.
Hospital expansion
The council approved an amendment to The River Walk at Central Park zoning ordinance by adding a concept plan for an expansion of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.
The project will add 14,250 square feet to the north side of the hospital, bringing the total square footage to 95,780 square feet.
According to town records the expansion would hold an observation unit with 18 beds, which will serve patients who need 24- to 48-hour observation but who do not need to be admitted into a hospital inpatient unit.
Town officials said even with adding space to the hospital parking should be adequate.
CARES Act funding
The council approved an interlocal agreement with Denton County for the distribution of a portion of the county’s CARES Act funding to the town.
Flower Mound will receive approximately $4.2 million, which comes out to $55 per capita. The money will help offset any expenditures the town had to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
