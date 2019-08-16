Flower Mound officials entered Thursday’s budget work session with a proposed tax rate that was the same as last year’s.
But the Town Council said it wants to see it even lower.
The town staff was proposing a tax rate of $0.439 per $100 valuation, the same it has been since it was lowered in 2014. That ranks fifth lowest among Flower Mound’s comparison cities in 2018.
Councilman Jim Pierson, however, said more work could be done to cut expenditures and allow for a lower rate. He requested the staff lower the tax rate a quarter of a point to $0.4365.
Mayor Steve Dixon and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest were not at the meeting.
Pierson also requested the staff present a budget that is equal to last year’s.
“I see no reason why we have to raise the budget over last year,” Pierson said, questioning several of the proposed expenses on the budget.
The spending difference by keeping the 2019-20 budget the same as the 2018-19’s was projected to be approximately $6 million.
Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said that would likely lead to staffing cuts and possibly the inability to staff Fire Station No. 7.
But other council members didn’t agree with keeping the budget identical.
“I think that going flat would be extreme,” Councilman Jim Engel said.
Just lowering the rate to $0.4365 would equal $218,290 in less revenue, officials said.
Pierson said the town could maintain last year’s budget if it would annualize the costs for more predictability.
Stathatos said there are certain months that have different levels of expenditures that wouldn’t be reflected in an average month, such as paying more for water in dry months than wet months. He said that would make it hard to accurately predict expenditures month to month and keep the same balance year to year.
Instead, the town staff plans to look for areas to cut expenses to at least reach the $218,290 mark, though he said the goal is to find even more areas to cut beyond that.
The council will have a public hearing on the town’s budget and tax rate Monday, followed by a second public hearing on the tax rate Sept. 3. The budget and the tax rate are expected to be approved Sept. 16.
