Deciding how to address short-term rentals in Flower Mound has been a long-term project.
But it appears the town won’t add extra restrictions on STRs after all.
During last week’s work session the Town Council agreed there is no need for an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals, meaning homeowners can continue to rent out their homes as long as they follow existing town ordinances.
The idea to explore possible regulations was brought up by the council that was in place in January of 2019 as a way to calm concerns brought up by residents who live near STRs, such as noise and parking from the renters.
Since then, the council and the Planning and Zoning Commission have had numerous meetings to discuss multiple proposals.
But last week council members said there are too many issues that would come from having such regulations and not enough benefit.
The latest proposal called for a permitting process. Criteria included a maximum stay of 30 days, parking would be limited to the number of spaces associated with the home, and the maximum number of people allowed would be two people per room, plus two additional, for a maximum of 12 guests.
Owners would have to pay hotel occupancy taxes and permit fees.
For some council members the proposal was simply a case of what they called government overreach.
“Forty, 50 even if it was 100 homes, who are we to say they can’t live their lives the way they want to, so long as they operate under the existing ordinances that we have?” said Councilman Jim Pierson. “There are laws in place to handle these issues.”
Matt Woods, director of environmental services, the division that handles code compliance, said the town has an ordinance for several of the concerns raised by residents. The ordinances don’t cover issues such as too many people at a home or too many vehicles, unless they’re illegally parked.
But Bryn Meredith, town attorney, said having a regulation like that could be problematic legally.
Meredith referenced a court case involving the city of Austin and its short-term rental guidelines, saying the Austin Court of Appeals has claimed the city’s ordinance is unconstitutional because it prohibited peaceful assembly of persons by restricting the number of people who could gather at a house.
“As long as you do so peaceably, you have a constitutional right to assemble,” Meredith said, “even if it is a party.”
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest said he was concerned that the fees that would be imposed on the homeowner could make it cost-prohibitive. He was also concerned about the town restricting a homeowner’s right to rent out their house.
“If I want to rent out rent out my house for a month, if I’m going to Europe for six weeks and I want to recoup some of my mortgage, I should be allowed to do that,” Forest said.
Councilman Ben Bumgarner said HOAs can draw up their own rules and can address short-term rentals on their own.
“I think that’s a fantastic way to do this, and keep government out of short-term rentals,” Bumgarner said.
Tommy Dalton, assistant town manager, said there have already been two HOAs in Flower Mound that have amended their bylaws recently to address short-term rentals. He said 60-65 percent of the town’s neighborhoods have HOAs.
“We’re expecting, as this issue continues to come up and be examined, we would expect to see more amendments to the bylaws,” Dalton said.
Bumgarner said he was also concerned about the legal impact of having the regulations, especially if the town’s ruling is appealed.
“The buck doesn’t stop at the town manager. It goes to the court,” Bumgarner said. “At the end of the day we’re going to be in the same exact situation we were in before, except now we’re going to be taxing our citizens a bit more, costing staff time and energy on the back end to try and solve a problem that we already summed in our laws and bylaws now.”
