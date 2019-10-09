Detective Joe Adcock
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

Flower Mound Det. Joe Adcock recently received the Rotary Vocational Service Excellence Award, presented by the Cross Timbers Rotary Club.

Adcock was nominated by Denton County Judge Susan Peal for his work throughout our community. Adcock has spent much of his time in Flower Mound working with the Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County.

