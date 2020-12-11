Hot dog gift card

Pictured are, from left, Brian Smiley, Joni Woodllums, Jon Kirby, Chief Andy Kancel, Claudio Forest, Bryan Webb and Don McDaniel.

 Courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

Thursday the Flower Mound Summit Club and the Flower Mound Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association presented Police Chief Andy Kancel a package containing 129 gift cards with a total value of  $3,850 that were collected Dec. 6 in the first Hot Dog for Gift Card exchange. 

The Summit Club contacted Brian Smiley, the VP of membership for the FMCPAAA, and together he and the Summit Club President Claudio Forest were able to quickly put a plan together to address the increased need presented by the impact of COVID-19.  The virus not only made it more difficult for the organization to raise money, it also drove the demand for services much higher. 

Key to the success of the event was having a visible venue. Kroger manager Eric Rohmer was quick to say yes and allowed the event to be held at his FM 2499 and FM 1171 location, the busiest intersection in town.  Folks who purchased gift cards at Kroger could earn 4x fuel points, which made the event a win-win for everyone involved.

With the community’s support, the Summit Club and the FMCPAAA were able to make this year’s Christmas a little brighter for area families. Both organizations are committed to continuing the partnership in years to come. 

