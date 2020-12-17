A Flower Mound family was displaced following a house fire Thursday in the 4700 block of Remington Park Drive in the Bridlewood neighborhood.
The call came in at 11:15 a.m., said Brandon Barth, the town’s emergency services manager.
Upon arrival crews saw smoke coming from the house. Barth said the fire was spreading quickly, and firefighters began an aggressive interior attack on the fire.
“There was significant damage done to the house,” Barth said. “The fire damage was confined to one corner, but there was smoke, heat and water damage in the rest of the house.”
Barth said the family of four was home at the time and escaped safely. He said there was a construction crew on site working at the house, and one of the construction workers received minor burns. He was treated at the scene.
Barth said the cause of the fire is under investigation but that it appears to have started from the construction work being done at the house.
