When Paul Henley read through the job description for Flower Mound’s fire chief, he recognized someone he knew.
“I read it and I went ‘Hey, that’s me,’” he said. “‘They’re talking about me.’”
Henley, who was the Corsicana Fire Chief at the time, had read the description at the recommendation of a fellow member of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association. The job listing outlined characteristics like “servant leader,” “collaborative” and “innovative,” words that he identified with.
“And the more research I did, the more it came from ‘Oh that’d be neat,’ to ‘Oh, that’s where I’m supposed to be,’” he said. “That is where I’m supposed to be. And to manage that growth, I’ve learned the skill set, I have some experience that can help this town get to the next level, help these guys find the next best version of themselves.”
The town of Flower Mound named Henley as its new fire chief on Oct. 6, and he has been leading the department since Oct. 18.
Henley’s move to Flower Mound comes after a stint with the Frisco Fire Department as a battalion chief before his roughly three years as the Corsicana Fire Chief. Henley began his career as a firefighter in his 30s with the Garland Fire Department after getting laid off from his job with a graphic design studio.
“I really got disillusioned with the corporate way of doing things, because I felt bought and sold, kind of,” he said, “and I said ‘You know what? My son needs to know that there’s more to life than making lots of money. It’s about being happy and serving your community.”
Today, Henley’s role involves leading a department for a town that faces growth in the coming years. For him, that means using data to drive decisions and looking at where growth is expected to land.
“The last thing we want is a six-minute response to a cardiac event, right?” he said. “And so we want to make sure that we’re all on the same page on figuring out where that growth’s coming and how we get the resources there the most efficient way but also at the best value for the taxpayer.”
He said Flower Mound will soon see a growth that requires a second battalion, a measure Frisco’s department undertook in 2014.
Henley said he sees the role of the fire department as being a backstop for the town. For him, that includes being both proactive and reactive when it comes to addressing safety.
He mentions measures like fire safety education for kids and supporting residents who might be dealing with things like diabetes or using a walker at home.
“Especially for the citizens of Flower Mound, we want to be that first and last line of defense to make sure nothing gets past us, from being competent in our jobs to being what I call combat ready,” Henley said.
As for his own role, Henley said he sees himself as an advocate for the fire service and for professionalism. He added that he sees his job as being a servant leader.
“My job is to give [firefighters] the knowledge, skills, tools and abilities for them to give the best service to the citizens as possible,” he said. “As a firefighter that was on the front line giving that service, now I found my calling is to open doors, clear paths for them to be successful.”
Henley said he feels fortunate to be chosen out of 50 applicants from 11 states.
“I’m standing on those who built this department, whether it be town leadership, our fire department leadership, I’m a steward of that. I don’t take that lightly,” he said. “My job and my philosophy is to always leave it better than I found it. Every shift. Every shift I want to leave it better than I found it.”
