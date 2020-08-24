FMFD to San Antonio
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department

Sunday morning, the Flower Mound Fire Department deployed personnel to serve as an Ambulance Staging Manager and a Strike Team Leader and to staff the AMBUS on state mission assignments for the hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. Crews departed San Antonio on Monday for Southeast Texas.

