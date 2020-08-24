Sunday morning, the Flower Mound Fire Department deployed personnel to serve as an Ambulance Staging Manager and a Strike Team Leader and to staff the AMBUS on state mission assignments for the hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. Crews departed San Antonio on Monday for Southeast Texas.
Flower Mound firefighters take assignments as hurricanes approach
Staff report
