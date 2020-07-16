Members of the Flower Mound Fire Department have spent the last few days helping other agencies across the state.
The department sent four firefighter/paramedics – Jonathan Castro, Andrew Payne, Wes Russell and West Goldsberry – to South Texas as part of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF).
The crew has assisted agencies in Hidalgo County by responding to 911 calls since the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed facilities.
“The hospitals down there are overwhelmed and are at capacity,” said Brandon Barth, emergency services manager. “Their ambulances have to wait hours to drop off patients because there aren’t any open beds in the hospitals, and that’s keeping their ambulances out of the system.”
Flower Mound sent one ambulance and joined crews from Plano and Little Elm, as well as private ambulance companies AMR and Medical Jets.
“They’re running 911 calls all day every day,” Barth said. “The majority of the patients are COVID-19 related. They have high numbers down there. It’s a hotspot not just in Texas but in the country. But they’re also seeing some serious non-COVID-19 cases, too.”
Barth said his crew has described the situation as “an unreal infection rate.”
As of Thursday there were 9,244 confirmed cases in Hidalgo County, including 4,871 active cases and 218 deaths.
“They’re saying it’s almost like a mass casualty,” Barth said.
Two of Flower Mound’s paramedics have returned after a 10-day stay, and the other two should return early in the week, he said.
In addition to the assisting in Hidalgo County, other Flower Mound firefighters are helping battle a large grassfire in the Central Texas city of Brady. This comes after the crew helped fight a grass fire in the Panhandle.
